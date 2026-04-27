Cowboys sign veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 1-year deal

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The Brief The Dallas Cowboys added depth to their pass catching corps by signing wide receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling to a 1-year deal, per multiple reports. Valdes-Scantling recorded 14 receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown in 2025, splitting time between the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The journeyman receiver joins a wide receiver room that includes franchise face CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who is expected to sign his franchise tag this week.



The Cowboys added depth to their wide receiver room on Monday by reportedly signing a veteran pass catcher.

What we know:

Per multiple reports, the Cowboys signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a 1-year deal on Monday afternoon.

Valdes-Scantling played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, totaling 14 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in ten games between the two franchises. He also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad in 2025.

The 31-year-old wide receiver was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He put up his best season in 2020, playing in 16 games and recording 690 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023, the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints.

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He joins a Cowboys wide receiver room that currently consists of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin and Anthony Smith, who the team drafted in the seventh round of last weekend's 2026 NFL Draft.

Pickens will reportedly sign his franchise tag this weekend to lock in a 1-year deal worth $27 million for 2026. The move comes as Pickens and the Cowboys have cut off talks about a long-term contract extension.