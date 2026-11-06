Struggling Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts for first time since 2018

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts for a 12 p.m. game on Sunday, November 8. The game will be broadcast on FOX 4. Dallas blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals, eventually falling 33-30 in overtime, falling to 3-5 on the season. The Colts' woes might exceed the Cowboys' struggles; Indianapolis is on a 4-game losing streak and had already begun trading away veterans before next week's trade deadline.



A battle of struggling blue teams will commence in Indianapolis on Sunday when the Cowboys head to face the Colts on the road for the first time in nearly a decade.

Dallas Cowboys (3-5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (2-6)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo b Expand

What we know:

On Sunday, November 8, the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys will travel to play the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on FOX 4 at 12 p.m. central.

It's the Cowboys' first trip to Indianapolis since 2018. Eight years ago, the Cowboys were shut out by the Andrew Luck-led Colts by a 23-0 final score, the last time the Cowboys were shut out in a regular season game.

The last time these two teams played was in 2022 at AT&T Stadium, when Dallas drubbed the Colts by a 54-19 final. Former Colts safety Malik Hooker recorded a pick-six for the Cowboys in that game.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 01: Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Expand

Cowboys outlook

Local perspective:

For the third week in a row, the Cowboys will play an opponent with a subpar record. Last week, that didn't matter.

Dallas blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of their game against the Arizona Cardinals, eventually falling 33-30 in overtime.

The Cowboys allowed Arizona to score 20 points in the fourth quarter. Dallas scored 13 points themselves, but kicked field goals while the Cardinals scored touchdowns to tie the game.

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When asked this week if the Cowboys have found an offensive identity, quarterback Dak Prescott told the media, "Yeah, sure, I mean, is it one we're proud of? I don't know."

The Dallas defense continues to struggle. It has given up 20 or more points in each of their last 15 games dating back to the 2025 season.

Colts outlook

The other side:

Dallas' opponent on Sunday has endured just as many struggles, if not more, than they have this year.

The Colts lost their first two games, won their next two games, and have now lost their last four games, putting them at 2-6 through eight games.

The team's free fall prompted the team to begin trading away some of its players. Indy has already dealt away defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts hands off the ball to runningback Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Sta Expand

Still on the team is running back Jonathan Taylor, who ranks eighth in the NFL with 610 rushing yards and tied for third with eight rushing touchdowns.

Former division rival Daniel Jones is the Colts' starting quarterback. Jones only beat the Cowboys once in nine attempts when he played for the New York Giants.

What's next:

The Cowboys and Colts will kick off at 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 8. The game can be viewed on FOX 4.