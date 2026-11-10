Dallas Cowboys don't make any moves as 2026 NFL trade deadline passes

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys did not make any major additions to their roster before the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday at 3 p.m. central time. Dallas did make a trade splash earlier in the season when they acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers for two future NFL Draft picks. The Cowboys' next game comes this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. San Francisco added wide receiver Keenan Allen at the trade deadline.



The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone without the Dallas Cowboys making any notable moves.

NFL Trade Deadline passes

What we know:

The NFL Trade Deadline passed at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

As of 3:20 p.m., no trades involving the Dallas Cowboys have been reported today.

At 4-5, the Cowboys were in a position where they could have unloaded players or attempted to acquire impact pieces to make a postseason run. Instead, they stood pat.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday he didn't expect the team to make a huge splash on deadline day.

"You know that old country song, 'When that phone's not ringing, that's me calling.' So it's really not ringing which you've heard me say numerous times," Jones said. "That's when you make a trade, but don't count it out. You know, a lot of things happen on this last day, but I don't look for us to make a significant trade today."

FRISCO, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones, Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones, Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay, Vice President of Football Operations Todd Williams, head coach Brian Schottenheimer v Expand

Running back signing

Though no trades involving the Cowboys came down the wire today, the team has made one addition to their roster.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that the Cowboys have signed running back Kendre Miller to their roster.

Miller, who played collegiately at TCU, joins the team in the wake of backup running back Tyler Goodson's injury. Goodson is expected to miss time with a knee injury.

Previous trade splash

Though the Cowboys did not make a move on the day of the deadline, they did make a big trade earlier this season.

On September 30, Dallas traded a 2028 second-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

When Porter Jr. has been on the field, he has been one of the Cowboys' best defensive players. He has missed two games out of six games since the Cowboys acquired him.

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What's next:

With largely the same roster as they've had all season, the Cowboys will continue on their push for the postseason.

On Sunday, November 15, they will host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. That game will kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX 4.

The 49ers acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts on deadline day for a sixth-round NFL Draft pick in 2027.