Dallas Cowboys cut backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben Dinucci while trimming roster

The Cowboys cut several players but still have a lot of work to do on the roster before Week 1.

The coaching staff trimmed the roster from 80 players to 53.

Dallas also has at least seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list who either tested positive or are close contacts.

Those players don’t count toward the 53-man roster, so more changes are expected to come soon.

The Cowboys cut backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben Dinucci.

Owner Jerry Jones said he has confidence in the backup quarterback the team is keeping – Cooper Rush.

"We, of course, had him going on three years and I just think he’s shown he can run the complete offense. And credit to him, he had some tough competition," Jones said.

The Cowboys could pick up a veteran like Cam Newton.

The Patriots released the former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner.

Newton has not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and faces more strict guidelines from the NFL.