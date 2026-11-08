Dallas Cowboys beat out Indianapolis Colts 27-23 behind late touchdown

The Brief Dak Prescott led a game-winning 1-minute touchdown drive, capped by a Javonte Williams 1-yard run, to give the Dallas Cowboys a 27-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The late-game drama saw Indianapolis briefly take a 23-20 lead with 1:37 remaining following a 50-yard field goal, before Prescott immediately answered with a 46-yard strike to Ryan Flournoy to set up the winning score. Dallas improved to 4-5 on the season, while Indianapolis fell to 2-7 after a hard-fought fourth-quarter rally fell short due to a game-sealing interception by Caleb Downs.



The Dallas Cowboys built a 20-10 lead before briefly surrendering it late, and scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 1:08 remaining to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 27-23 on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Dallas improved to 4-5, while Indianapolis fell to 2-7. The Colts took a 23-20 lead with a 50-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining, but Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense responded with a touchdown drive.

Cowboys build early lead

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 8: CeeDee Lamb #88 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate during the third quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lau Expand

What we know:

Dallas opened the scoring with Brandon Aubrey’s 45-yard field goal before the Colts answered with a 2-yard touchdown run. The Cowboys regained the lead early in the second quarter when Dak Prescott connected with tight end Jake Ferguson for a 10-yard touchdown.

Prescott continued with the passing attack as he then found CeeDee Lamb for a 44-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left in the first half, giving Dallas a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Colts erase 10-point deficit

The Colts cut into the deficit with a 47-yard field goal early in the third quarter. Dallas answered with a 28-yard field goal from Aubrey, extending its lead to 20-10. The Colts continued to rally, with Daniel Jones connecting on a 55-yard touchdown pass to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 20-17 entering the fourth quarter. The Colts then tied the game with a 59-yard field goal with 5:56 remaining in the game.

After a missed a 50-yard field goal attempt from Aubrey, the Colts took over and drove into Cowboys territory and made a 50-yard field goal with 1:37 left to give the home team a 23-20 lead.

Dallas answers with game winning drive

Dig deeper:

The Cowboys did not allow the Colts to hold the lead for long.

Prescott opened the final drive with a 46-yard completion to Ryan Flournoy, moving Dallas to the Indianapolis 19-yard line. Javonte Williams then ran for 8 yards, and a defensive pass interference penalty gave the Cowboys a first-and-goal opportunity.

Williams finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, putting Dallas ahead 27-23 with 1:08 remaining.

The Colts had one final chance, but Dallas linebacker Caleb Downs intercepted Jones with 41 seconds left to seal the victory.

By the numbers:

Prescott completed 21 of 34 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb caught 10 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Williams added to the offense by rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Cowboys totaled 514 yards of offense, while the Colts finished with 285 total yards.

The Cowboys improved to 4-5 with the win and will look to build on the late comeback as the season continues.