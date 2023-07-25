Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard to begin training camp

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Dallas Cowboys will get a break from the heat when they kick off training camp in Oxnard, California later this week.

The team arrived in Oxnard Monday with big smiles and high expectations.

"For me, it’s just all excitement. You know, I’m ready to take that next step as an individual player and as a defense in total and as a team. So, I’m just ready to get going, man. I’m just ready to get out there with my guys, to jut get to grinding and competing," said Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

A few players weren’t on the team’s plane, though.

All-Pro guard Zack Martin is still negotiating his contract. He was the highest-paid guard in the NFL in 2018 but is now requesting a pay raise.

Some other veterans did not travel with the team. They’re expected to make it to Oxnard, which is about 60 miles west of Los Angeles, on their own.

The team will begin practicing in Southern California’s cooler climate on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on the offense with Head Coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is also looking to bounce back after throwing a league-high 15 interceptions last season. He has a few weapons up his sleeves, though.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup is eager to get started now that he’s feeling healthy physically and mentally. He had knee and ankle surgery earlier this year after he tore his ACL.

He said he is ready to get to work.

"Last year I could barely walk coming to camp, so it was a pretty rough for me. But this year I’m definitely excited. I get to be out there with the guys on day one," Gallup said. "The first couple of weeks of camp, that’s what you wait on. You can finally get back in pads, get a little flow going."

The Cowboys have won 12 regular season games in each of the past two seasons.

But it’s been 27 years since the team has made it as far as an NFC Championship game.