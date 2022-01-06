Dallas Cowboys add Tyron Smith, Anthony Brown to COVID list

article

The Dallas Cowboys have had two more starters enter COVID-19 protocols, just a day after star linebacker Micah Parsons was added to the COVID list.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown were added to the team's COVID list, and that more players could join them.

The pair, along with Parsons, will miss the team's regular season finale on Saturday in Philadelphia.

But the team is hopeful all three will be back for their playoff game the following week.

