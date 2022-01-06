Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys add Tyron Smith, Anthony Brown to COVID list

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 17: Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) during the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys on October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. (Photo by Rich G

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys have had two more starters enter COVID-19 protocols, just a day after star linebacker Micah Parsons was added to the COVID list.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown were added to the team's COVID list, and that more players could join them.

The pair, along with Parsons, will miss the team's regular season finale on Saturday in Philadelphia.

But the team is hopeful all three will be back for their playoff game the following week.

