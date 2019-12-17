Dak Prescott may be nursing hairline fracture in finger of throwing hand

article

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett would not confirm if there is a problem with Dak Prescott’s hand.

Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman reported that the Cowboys’ quarterback has a hairline fracture on the index finger of his throwing hand.

When asked about the injury, Garrett would only say that Prescott is a tough guy.

"I've never had a hairline fracture in my finger to throw, you know. I think a lot of quarterbacks have had jammed fingers and they've dealt with different things. And, you know, it's hard. Obviously having the ball in your hand and feeling good is a big part of throwing the ball well but Dak's a tough guy. Dak's a physically tough guy. He's a mentally tough guy. So whatever he's dealing with, he doesn't let a lot of people know about it. He goes out and does his job,” Garrett said.

Prescott did throw 23 passes in Sunday’s win against the Rams. That was a season low but two of those passes were touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ biggest game of the season will be on FOX 4 on Sunday.

The Boys play the Philadelphia Eagles. A win makes Dallas champions of the NFC East. A loss would put Philly in the driver’s seat.

Advertisement

The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. following the game between the Giants and the Redskins.