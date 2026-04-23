Cowboys WR George Pickens signs franchise tag after long-term extension talks end

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The Brief Multiple NFL insiders have reported that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has signed his franchise tag, guaranteeing him $27 million for the 2026 season. Pickens signed the tag after Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed the two sides had ended talks about a contract extension. The move means Pickens is now eligible to be traded, a key fact that could come into play during today's NFL Draft.



Cowboys receiver George Pickens has signed his franchise tag, guaranteeing him a one-year deal for 2026 but clouding his future with the team.

George Pickens signs franchise tag

What we know:

Multiple NFL insiders have confirmed Pickens has signed his franchise tag.

Pickens is now guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 season on a one-year deal.

If the Cowboys and Pickens do not agree to a contract extension before July 15, he will be eligible for free agency in the 2027 offseason.

The backstory:

A contract extension before July 15 seems unlikely based on Wednesday's comments from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.

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"I think we've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Stephen Jones said.

The Cowboys initially placed the franchise tag on Pickens on Feb. 27. The team used the non-exclusive tag, meaning Pickens can negotiate with other teams on a contract, but the Cowboys have the first right to match.

What's next:

Pickens signing the tag today means he is eligible to be traded immediately, and that could come into play as the 2026 NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

FOX 4's NFL Draft coverage begins on the FOX Local app at 7 p.m. with a special episode of Free 4 All+ live at The Star in Frisco.