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Cowboys WR George Pickens signs franchise tag after long-term extension talks end

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Published  April 23, 2026 5:45pm CDT
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Multiple NFL insiders have reported that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has signed his franchise tag, guaranteeing him $27 million for the 2026 season.
    • Pickens signed the tag after Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed the two sides had ended talks about a contract extension.
    • The move means Pickens is now eligible to be traded, a key fact that could come into play during today's NFL Draft.

DALLAS - Cowboys receiver George Pickens has signed his franchise tag, guaranteeing him a one-year deal for 2026 but clouding his future with the team.

George Pickens signs franchise tag

What we know:

Multiple NFL insiders have confirmed Pickens has signed his franchise tag.

Pickens is now guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 season on a one-year deal.

If the Cowboys and Pickens do not agree to a contract extension before July 15, he will be eligible for free agency in the 2027 offseason.

The backstory:

A contract extension before July 15 seems unlikely based on Wednesday's comments from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.

Related

George Pickens to play 2026 season on franchise tag after Cowboys end contract talks
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George Pickens to play 2026 season on franchise tag after Cowboys end contract talks

One of the Cowboys' most dynamic weapons will play the 2026 season on the franchise tag after the team ended long-term contract talks.

"I think we've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Stephen Jones said.

The Cowboys initially placed the franchise tag on Pickens on Feb. 27. The team used the non-exclusive tag, meaning Pickens can negotiate with other teams on a contract, but the Cowboys have the first right to match.

What's next:

Pickens signing the tag today means he is eligible to be traded immediately, and that could come into play as the 2026 NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

FOX 4's NFL Draft coverage begins on the FOX Local app at 7 p.m. with a special episode of Free 4 All+ live at The Star in Frisco.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the NFL Network and previous FOX 4 reporting.

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