Cowboys WR George Pickens signs franchise tag after long-term extension talks end
DALLAS - Cowboys receiver George Pickens has signed his franchise tag, guaranteeing him a one-year deal for 2026 but clouding his future with the team.
George Pickens signs franchise tag
What we know:
Multiple NFL insiders have confirmed Pickens has signed his franchise tag.
Pickens is now guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 season on a one-year deal.
If the Cowboys and Pickens do not agree to a contract extension before July 15, he will be eligible for free agency in the 2027 offseason.
The backstory:
A contract extension before July 15 seems unlikely based on Wednesday's comments from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.
"I think we've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Stephen Jones said.
The Cowboys initially placed the franchise tag on Pickens on Feb. 27. The team used the non-exclusive tag, meaning Pickens can negotiate with other teams on a contract, but the Cowboys have the first right to match.
What's next:
Pickens signing the tag today means he is eligible to be traded immediately, and that could come into play as the 2026 NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
FOX 4's NFL Draft coverage begins on the FOX Local app at 7 p.m. with a special episode of Free 4 All+ live at The Star in Frisco.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the NFL Network and previous FOX 4 reporting.