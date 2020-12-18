Cowboys trying to win back-to-back games this weekend

article

The Dallas Cowboys will try to do something this weekend that they haven’t done all year – win back-to-back games.

The 4-9 Cowboys picked up a road win last week in Cincinnati. This Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the 5-8 San Francisco 49ers come to town.

Believe it or not, the Cowboys are still alive in the NFC playoff race.

"Pretty big. For us to get the win this past week, we want to carry that momentum into this week. I mean, there’s three weeks left and we’re trying to make the most of it. We want to put our best football forward and do what we can to win and I think that’s the mindset and the attitude this team has," said quarterback Andy Dalton.

The NFL moved the Cowboys – 49ers game to noon on Sunday because of the poor records of both teams.