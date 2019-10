article

The Dallas Cowboys have traded for defensive end Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys acquired Bennett from the Patriots for a 7th-round pick that can go to a 6th-round pick in 2021.

Bennett has 2.5 sacks this season, but missed the Patriots' game on Monday while serving a weeklong team suspension for conduct detrimental to the team after having an argument with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.