Cowboys look to beat Giants on the road Monday night

The Dallas Cowboys hope to get back on track in their first game after a bye week.

The Cowboys will play division rivals the New York Giants Monday night.

Even though they beat the Giants to start the regular season, playing in New Jersey will be a challenge. They’ve lost two of their three road games so far this season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said the game plan is simple.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s you versus the world mentality. And you have to thrive under those conditions. You wanna go in there and make the big play and hit the solid. You go in. You start fast. You don’t give them any hope. You just stay on top of them,” he said.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.