Expand / Collapse search

College football games canceled or postponed near 1,000

By The Associated Press
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Sports
Associated Press
article

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 23: The Big Ten Conference logo at Memorial Stadium following a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers on November 23, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.(Photo by James Black/I

Expand

The number of canceled or postponed college football games as of Tuesday, according to Associated Press research.

Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 935(asterisk)

Bowl Subdivision

TOTAL: 465.

FBS vs. FBS: 391.

FBS vs. FCS: 74.

Championship Subdivision

TOTAL: 544(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 470.

FBS vs. FCS: 74.

Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 609(asterisk).

Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,049(asterisk).

(asterisk)—Includes games against opponents outside division.