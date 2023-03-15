Canucks beat West-leading Stars 5-2 for 5th straight win

article

Guillaume Brisebois scored his first NHL goal and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars 5-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Brisebois scored at 4:09 of the third to make it 4-2.

"I’m really happy about it, but I’m not satisfied with it," Brisebois said. "I think I have to build on that. And I think that’s going to build a little bit of confidence. But I’ve still got to play really hard and prove myself every day."

The 25-year-old defenseman has played 22 NHL games — 12 this season.

MORE: Dallas Stars News

"I’ve got affection for those guys," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "Those guys are trying to make the NHL, right? And they bought in right away. They’re not perfect, nobody’s perfect. But the next shift or the next practice, they pick themselves up. I love that about them."

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Andrei Kuzmenko, Anthony Beauvillier and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, and Brock Boeser had three assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots in the finale of a six-game homestand.

Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, and Matt Murray made 15 saves in his second NHL start. The Stars lost for the first time on a six-game trip that ends with games in Edmonton on Thursday night and Calgary on Saturday night.

"There’s no quit in our group," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. "I didn’t think we had our best stuff tonight and I anticipated that with kind of the road we’ve been on here for the last week but still a winnable game."

Di Giuseppe opened the scoring at 1:35 of the first period. Kuzmenko made it 2-0 at the six-minute mark with his 33rd goal of the season.

Johnston scored for Dallas at 48 seconds of the second. Beauvillier countered with 8:07 left in the second, and Benn got his 29th for Dallas on a power play with five seconds to go in the second.

Brisebois scored early in the third, and Miller connected with 3:02 left.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Edmonton on Thursday night.

Canucks: At Arizona on Thursday night.