Astros Bryan Abreu appeals suspension, available for Game 6

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu has appealed his suspension and will be available for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers.

Abreu was suspended by MLB for hitting Texas Rangers RF Adolis Garcia with a pitch in the bottom of the 8th inning in the Astros win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Garcia became irate, getting into the face of Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and causing benches and bullpens to clear.

In the suspension notice the MLB said all six umpires said that Abreu intentionally hit Garcia.

Earlier in the game, Garcia hit a 3-run home run to put the Rangers ahead in the game.

Garcia slowly walked to first, watching the ball fly over the fence, before spiking his bat.

Abreu hit Garcia with a fastball in his next plate appearance.

The MLB suspended Abreu for 2 games and fined him an undisclosed amount.

The Astros have denied that Abreu hit Garcia on purpose.

How do you prove intent? That’s what I don’t understand," Astros manager Dusty Baker said after the game. "And I ain't been that mad in a long time. And I don't usually get mad about nothing."

Abreu appealed his two-game suspension.

MLB will review the ruling.

Abreu's availability for a potential Game 7 is to be determined.