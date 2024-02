Bruins slip past Stars in 4-3 win in shootout to end 4-game skid

article

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy scored in the shootout and the Boston Bruins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Marchand kept Boston’s bid alive in the shootout after Dallas took a 1-0 lead. McAvoy put the Stars in a position where they needed to score, but Jeremy Swayman stopped 8 of 9 shots in the shootout and finished the game with 43 saves.

The win enabled the Bruins to jump past Florida for first place in the Atlantic Division.

"I like seeing a lot of rubber. I think any goalie will tell you that," Swayman said. "It keeps you busy and gets you into a flow."

MORE DALLAS STARS NEWS

Bruins forward David Pastrnak tied the game on a 6-on-5 advantage with 1:45 remaining in regulation. The forward wired in a one-timer from the left circle for his 35th goal of the season after McAvoy got the Dallas defense to commit to the Bruins defenseman.

"Our great players made great plays at a time when we needed to tie the game," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.

Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell snapped a 2-2 tie with 9:16 left in the third period after keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 break for his fifth goal of the season. Wyatt Johnston and Ryan Suter also scored in regulation for Dallas while Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

The Stars missed multiple regular contributors because of injuries as the team’s depth was tested in the first game of a four-game road trip.

"We had some adversity but I thought we had a gutsy effort," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. "It’s a tough building to play in even with a full lineup, but we played the right way."

Boston’s Justin Brazeau scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game while Jesper Boqvist also scored.

Boston’s first two goals were generated by the fourth line. Anthony Richard connected with Boqvist, who sped down the right side before cutting to the net for a goal that put the Bruins up 1-0.

Boqvist factored in the goal that tied the game at 2-2 in the second period as he threw it to the front from behind the net and Brazeau scored one day after getting signed to his first NHL contract.

"Honestly, I kind of blacked out," Brazeau said when asked about what was going through his mind after seeing the puck cross the goal line. "I shot it and heard the crowd go crazy. Obviously it’s a good feeling."

Johnston tied it in the first and Suter gave Dallas a 2-1 lead early in the second period. The defenseman unleashed a shot from outside the left circle that beat Swayman glove side.

Before the game, Boston recognized Marchand for recently skating in his 1,000th NHL game. Part of the celebration included video messages from the seven other players who appeared in 1,000 games with the Bruins. More video tributes poured in during one of the stoppages in the first period, as several of Marchand’s former teammates expressed congratulations.

Also acknowledging Marchand’s game-playing milestone was Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby, who said he much prefers being Marchand’s linemate for Team Canada over playing against the Boston captain. Marchand and Crosby were linemates when Canada captured the 2016 World Cup.

"As your career goes on and you play a lot of games, you don’t remember all of them but this is a night I’ll remember forever," Marchand said. "It’s moment to thank and recognize all the people who helped me get to this point in my career. For me, my family has been my biggest supporters. I can definitely say that I wouldn’t be here without them."

Never one to shy away from getting under the skin of an opponent, Marchand dropped the gloves with Dallas defenseman Joel Hanley with 39.3 seconds left in the first period. Hanley was first to be dropped as Bruins fans cheered Marchand as he headed off the ice.

UP NEXT

Stars: At New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Bruins: At Edmonton on Wednesday night for the first game of a four-game road trip.