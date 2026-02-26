Brandon Aubrey denies rumors of record-breaking contract demand

article

The Brief Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has taken to social media to say rumors of his contract demands aren't true. Both Aubrey and his wife left comments on Instagram posts discussing the rumors, calling them "fake" and "false." The Dallas Morning News, who originally reported the Cowboys' offer of $7.5 million a season to Aubrey, clarified the offer was actually lower than previously reported.



Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is saying rumors of his $10 million a season contract demands aren't true.

Aubrey, wife deny rumors

What we know:

The Cowboys kicker and his wife Jenn left comments on several Instagram posts discussing the rumors, calling them "fake" and "false."

Yesterday, the Dallas Morning News posted a report that Aubrey was asking for $10 million a season on his next contract, and the Cowboys had offered a contract worth $7.5 million a season.

Today, they clarified their report, saying the Cowboys offered a contract worth slightly less than $7 million a season.

Dig deeper:

Any of the per-season salaries suggested above would break the record for the highest annual average value for an NFL kicker's contract.

Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones told reporters at this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that talks with Aubrey have been a "journey", and didn't go into specifics about the length or value of their offer.

"We'd been in talks with Aubrey, you know, even before the season started," Jones said. "We haven't been able to get to a point when we can all agree. We'd love to get 'em done, but we'd love to get him done."

By the numbers:

Aubrey's three seasons with the Cowboys have given him the standing to ask for a record-breaking contract.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, the former soccer player has made 85.7% of his field goal attempts. Against the Detroit Lions last season, Aubrey made three field goals of 55 or more yards, the first kicker in NFL history to do so.

He's been a three-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro since the Cowboys signed him out of the UFL in 2023.