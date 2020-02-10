Bob Sturm replaces Mike Rhyner as afternoon drive host on 1310 The Ticket

article

Popular North Texas radio station SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket announced Monday that midday host Bob Sturm is the replacement for radio hall of famer Mike Rhyner.

Sturm will join current 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. co-host Corby Davidson for a revamped show in the afternoon drive timeslot.

The move means the end of his current program, BaD Radio, from noon to 3 p.m. The station announced producer Jake Kemp would be promoted and work with current co-host Dan McDowell.

“We made some great radio together and now are tasked to do it apart. It is all good,” Sturm tweeted on Monday.

Davidson tweeted that he, Sturm and producer Danny Balis are “ready to roll.”

Rhyner announced his retirement in a surprise video at the start of the year. He helped create the station that hit airwaves in 1994.