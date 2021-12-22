5 Dallas Cowboys selected to Pro Bowl

article

The Dallas Cowboys have had five players selected to this year's NFL Pro Bowl.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs, offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, and punter Bryan Anger were chosen to the all-star game.

Diggs currently leads the league in interceptions with 10, and Parsons is in the leader for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and in contention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons is the 12th rookie in Cowboys history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

This is the eighth Pro Bowl for Smith, the seventh for Martin, and first for Diggs, Parsons, and Anger.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage