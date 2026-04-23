2026 NFL Draft: Cowboys look to improve defense with two first round picks

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The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, with the league's annual player selection event slated to begin at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Dallas Cowboys have two first round picks to work with, coming in at No. 12 and No. 20 overall. Dallas could go in several directions, but look for them to focus on defense, with their 2025 defense being one of the worst in team history.



The 2026 NFL Draft is here, and the Cowboys will have multiple opportunities to improve their team in the first round.

What we know:

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Cowboys have two first round picks: their own pick, which comes in at No. 12, and the Green Bay Packers' pick, which comes in at No. 20. Dallas acquired the Packers' pick in last year's Micah Parsons trade.

When will the picks happen?

Based on past NFL Drafts, the No. 12 pick is likely to happen around 8:20 p.m. central, and the No. 20 pick is likely to come in after 9 p.m. central.

When do the Cowboys' rivals pick?

Two of the Cowboys' rivals have a combined three top 10 picks in this year's NFL Draft.

The New York Giants hold the No. 5 and No. 10 selections, having acquired the latter in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 7 pick. The Philadelphia Eagles will make their selection at No. 23 overall.