2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 100 days

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup is 100 days away, kicking off June 11 in Mexico City. North Texas will host nine matches at AT&T Stadium (renamed Dallas Stadium for the event), a fan festival at Fair Park, and potential team base camps. You'll be able to watch World Cup matches on FOX 4.



In just 100 days, the biggest tournament on the planet comes to America. The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11.

What we know:

The first World Cup match is on June 11 when Mexico faces South Africa in Mexico City.

Then on June 14, North Texas will host the first of its nine matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be called Dallas Stadium as the Netherlands faces Japan and for the duration of the tournament.

What they're saying:

North Texas World Cup organizers said the planning is right on schedule.

"It’s going to be so much fun. I don’t even think we know that we know yet. We understand fandom here but I think it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before," said Noelle LeVeaux, the North Texas World Cup Organizing Committee’s chief marketing officer.

They also unveiled the official FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament poster, the final piece of the poster collection for the tournament.

"No one will come to North Texas during this time and not know the World Cup is happening here," LeVeaux said.

Related article

Local perspective:

The nine matches themselves are the centerpiece of the North Texas World Cup experience this summer. But beyond that, local venues are hoping to be selected as base camps for the various nations coming to play in the United States.

The mayors of Frisco and Mansfield both attended Tuesday’s briefing. Obviously, the FC Dallas facilities in Frisco are a natural choice for a base camp. The Mansfield mayor is also confident that the soccer complex in his city, which is expected to be completed in May, will work as a state-of-the-art base camp.

There will also be a fan festival at Fair Park throughout the tournament for visitors and locals to experience the World Cup first hand.