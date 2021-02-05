You could have an entire Dallas hotel to yourself for $95,000 a night
DALLAS - A Downtown Dallas hotel is giving people the chance to rent out the entire hotel for a night.
The Fairmont Dallas hotel is offering a $95,000 Hotel Takeover Package for anyone who’s ever wanted to have the whole building just to themselves.
The package is geared to groups to have a safe meeting space, but can also be used as a gift to a loved one, or a night away for a group of friends to enjoy the rooftop poll and terrace.
"This all-inclusive offer will include the exclusive use of the entire hotel, including the meeting space and much more," the hotel said about the package.
The takeover could be a special Valentine’s Day present, or a group can create their own bubble for a social distanced meeting.
Advertisement
The following is include in the Hotel Takeover Package:
- 263 Hotel Rooms, which includes 43 Suites and the luxurious Presidential Suite
- Complimentary WIFI in all Guestrooms
- 70,000 Sq. ft. of Refreshed Meeting Space
- Daily Group Breakfast, Lunch & AM/PM Coffee Breaks in Banquets
- Daily Wine Down (1hr) in Lobby Bar & Pyramid Restaurant
- Bar Takeover — F&B Not Included
- ACCOR ALL SAFE Program
Those interested in the Hotel Takeover Package can contact the Fairmont Dallas at 214-720-2020 or rfp-dal@fairmont.com.