You could have an entire Dallas hotel to yourself for $95,000 a night

A Downtown Dallas hotel is giving people the chance to rent out the entire hotel for a night.

The Fairmont Dallas hotel is offering a $95,000 Hotel Takeover Package for anyone who’s ever wanted to have the whole building just to themselves.

The package is geared to groups to have a safe meeting space, but can also be used as a gift to a loved one, or a night away for a group of friends to enjoy the rooftop poll and terrace.

"This all-inclusive offer will include the exclusive use of the entire hotel, including the meeting space and much more," the hotel said about the package.

The takeover could be a special Valentine’s Day present, or a group can create their own bubble for a social distanced meeting.

The following is include in the Hotel Takeover Package:

- 263 Hotel Rooms, which includes 43 Suites and the luxurious Presidential Suite

- Complimentary WIFI in all Guestrooms

- 70,000 Sq. ft. of Refreshed Meeting Space

- Daily Group Breakfast, Lunch & AM/PM Coffee Breaks in Banquets

- Daily Wine Down (1hr) in Lobby Bar & Pyramid Restaurant

- Bar Takeover — F&B Not Included

- ACCOR ALL SAFE Program

Those interested in the Hotel Takeover Package can contact the Fairmont Dallas at 214-720-2020 or rfp-dal@fairmont.com.