Wylie High School community 'in shock' after student athlete’s sudden death

Classmates will honor a Wylie High School football star while questions remain about how he died.

Counselors will be at the high school Thursday to help students and teachers as they try to cope with the sudden death of 18-year-old Azaan Abdellatif.

Family members said he was found dead Wednesday morning in his home in Murphy, which is northeast of Dallas.

Police said there were no signs of foul play. Other than that, they have not released any details on how he might have died. They said they are working with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office to figure that out.

Wylie ISD said Abdellatif was a popular student who was involved in several organizations and sports. He played football, ran track and wrestled. He went to wrestling practice Tuesday night but did not make it back to school the next morning.

"The Wylie High family is in shock," said Ian Halperin, a spokesman for Wylie ISD.

Friends have taken to social media to send their prayers and support to the teen’s family.

A vigil will be held on the high school campus Thursday at 6 p.m.