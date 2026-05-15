'That's a lie': Artist Wyland says Dallas, FIFA didn't ask before painting over Whaling Wall

The Brief Artist Wyland says Dallas and FIFA never asked permission to paint over his mural. He claims destroying the iconic Whaling Wall may violate federal art protections. Wyland says he’s considering legal action but still hopes to create new art in Dallas.



As backlash and rumors spread following the loss of conservationist artist Wyland's Whaling Wall mural in Downtown Dallas, the painter is setting the record straight on the matter.

Wyland spoke with FOX 4 Friday about Dallas and FIFA painting over Ocean Life, and according to him, the claim that they asked for his permission is, "A lie with a capital L."

Wyland speaks about Whaling Wall

The latest:

Since FOX 4 spearheaded the story that Wyland's 82nd Whaling Wall was being permanently replaced by a FIFA World Cup mural, viewers have reacted with a mix of anger, sadness, confusion and misinformation. At the forefront of the public reaction, many Dallas residents weren't around when the conservationist painted the iconic piece, and weren't aware of its meaning.

Related article

Why put whales in Dallas?

Wyland says his murals, particularly in landlocked cities, are intended to make people aware of the effects metropolitan areas have on the ecosystems downstream. In a phone call with FOX Local, he said he intended for his art to arouse questions.

What they're saying:

"At first, it just looks like a beautiful painting of whales," Wyland said. "It’s more than that. It is really deep."

Can Dallas remove art?

Contrary to some comments, cities are typically prevented from an act like this by a federal law called the Visual Artists Rights Act. When Wyland gifted Ocean Life to Dallas, it still remained his intellectual property, and he potentially has standing to sue the responsible parties for destroying the mural.

What they're saying:

"If they can get away with it, then all the public art in Dallas and all the public art in America is at risk," the artist said.

"They picked the wrong artist," Wyland continued. "I can tell you that. I am going to go after them and go after them hard. I am going to ask the community of Dallas to stay with me. We are going to protect the other art in Dallas."

Possible settlement:

While he intends for justice to be served, Wyland says he will not take a penny for himself from a possible settlement. Any money would be donated directly to communities, conservation, and school art programs. He believes Ocean Life was worth at least $15 million, though it's uncertain how large a settlement would be under VARA.

Wyland at Ocean Life in 1999

Didn't he have a contract?

Another popular rumor has been that Wyland got an agreement with the city or the building owner when he painted the mural that he would be owed a large sum of money if they destroyed it. No, he said in his Friday interview, that's not the case. Again, it was possibly still protected under VARA.

Did they ask permission?

FOX 4 has been in direct contact with the City of Dallas, FIFA, and Slate Asset Management (which owns the building Wyland painted). Dallas says Wyland had been asked. Slate deferred to Downtown Dallas, Inc. FIFA issued the following statement:

What they're saying:

"We look forward to unveiling a new piece that captures the current historical moment and reflects the energy, unity, and global spirit surrounding the World Cup 2026 this summer."

The other side:

As for Wyland, he is adamant that no one asked for his or his Wyland Foundation's blessing before painting over Ocean Life.

"That's a lie with a capital L," Wyland said.

Ocean Life in 1999

New Wyland piece in Dallas

What's next:

Despite the stain on the City of Dallas' treatment of public art, Wyland says he still loves the city, and he hopes and plans to add another public piece someday.

As a preview, the artist says he's working on another 100 Series like the Whaling Walls, this time of larger-than-life sculptures of animals on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. He did not share which might grace the streets of Dallas, but he said he'd choose them based on geographical location.