WWII veteran asked for 100 cards for her 100th birthday. Here’s how many she got.

Today is Ethelyn Bell’s 100th birthday.

The World War II veteran from North Texas shared a photo last month asking for 100 birthday cards to celebrate her big day.

She got way more than the 100 cards she asked for.

In fact, several local veterans groups sent Bell full stacks of 100 cards.

The Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham where she lives said the total number of cards is well over 1,000 so far. They’re still counting as they arrive.

Bell joined the military at the age of 21 in 1945.

She served as an Army nurse in Japan during World War II.

After the military, she worked as a school nurse in McKinney.

Bonham is in Fannin County, about located 70 miles northeast of Dallas.