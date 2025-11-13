Woman struck, killed on East Loop 820 in Fort Worth overnight
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night on East Loop 820 in east Fort Worth, according to police officials.
Credit: Terry Van Sickle
What we know:
Fort Worth Police responded to a major crash just before 11:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of East Loop 820, near Meadowbrook Drive. Officers found a woman in the roadway who had been struck by an SUV. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police confirmed the small SUV that struck the woman remained at the scene, and the driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The department’s traffic detectives are leading the investigation to determine the circumstances of the fatal incident. It is currently unclear why the woman was in the highway’s lanes. Her identity has not yet been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police at the scene of the incident.