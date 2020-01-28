Woman critically injured in South Dallas house fire

article

Firefighters pulled a critically injured woman from her burning South Dallas home early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at the one-story home near Highway 175 and Metropolitan Avenue.

Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the house and stop the flames from spreading to a neighbor’s home. They were not able to save the woman’s dog.

She was given CPR and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.