Woman at taco stand among those hurt in shooting at Fuel City in Dallas
DALLAS - Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight at Fuel City Gas Station just south of Downtown Dallas.
A disturbance broke out in the parking lot of the gas station on South Riverfront Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Monday
Dallas police said no one hurt in the exchange of gunfire was seriously injured.
One victim was waiting at the taco stand when she was hit by a stray bullet.
Police still need to interview the two other victims about their role in the shooting.
No arrests have been made.