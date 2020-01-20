Woman, 20, arrested for deadly hit-and-run with moped rider on Central Expressway in Dallas

article

A man on a moped was killed early Monday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who was allegedly drunk.

Police said the man was in the northbound lanes of Central Expressway near Mockingbird Lane when he was hit by the vehicle about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officials said the rider was thrown off the moped into a lane of traffic and struck by a different vehicle.

Police said an officer was able to hunt down the driver of the first vehicle, Illiane Quevedo Meza, 20, and take her into custody. She’s been charged with failure to stop and render aid and DWI. There were no plans to charge the driver of the second vehicle.

The identity of the moped rider has not been publicly released.