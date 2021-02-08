White nationalist arrested on gun charges in Grand Prairie

Federal investigators say an alleged white nationalist with an intent to kill members of the Jewish faith has been charged with a gun crime.

Christian Michael Mackey, 20, was arrested near his home in Grand Prairie Friday.

Investigators say Mackey regularly posted online in neo-Nazi white nationalist groups. Also on Instagram, he wrote he liked "control and killing."

Mackey told an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to sell his rifle to get another weapon. After the sale, he was arrested.

If convicted, Mackey could spend 10 years in federal prison.