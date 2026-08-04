Westlake Data Center proposal sparks public backlash at zoning meeting

The Brief Westlake and neighboring Keller residents packed a Tuesday commission meeting to oppose a proposed data center near their homes. Opponents and a local monastery raised concerns about noise, proximity, and short notice, while the developer promised landscape buffers. The Westlake Planning and Zoning Commission heard public feedback, but a final decision on the proposal has not yet been reached.



The Westlake Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve a proposed data center despite hours of opposition from residents of both Westlake and neighboring Keller.

Westlake and Keller residents voice concerns over data center

Local perspective:

The proposed data center would be built in Westlake, but some Keller residents opposed the project because the site borders their homes. Neighbors said they were caught off guard when they learned about the project last week.

One resident questioned the proposal during the public comment portion of the meeting.

"Would you want to live in conditions like this? I don't think so. Why do you want that for us? Move it."

The developer told commissioners the project is being designed to reduce its impact on nearby neighborhoods.

"Some of the thoughtfulness that we put into this was to really set the campus as far back away as we could from the southern communities," a representative for the developer said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The developer said the project would include landscaped buffers and that it is working to reduce noise.

Developer promises buffers as neighbors question timeline

What they're saying:

Residents who attended the meeting said they were not convinced.

"I'm not against growth. Okay. I'm against putting a massive data center project right next to families when there is a better option," Keller resident Ben Buckwalter said.

Buckwalter also questioned the public notification process.

"If this project is so good for everyone, why did we only learn about it after it had already moved so far through the process?" he said.

Buddhist nun cites potential religious freedom concerns

Dig deeper:

A Buddhist nun also raised concerns about the potential impact on her Westlake monastery, which is near the proposed site.

"We hope this matter can be resolved through cooperation, thoughtful planning, and respect for everyone affected. However, if our religious freedom is substantially burdened despite precautions, we are prepared to seek the protections available under state and federal law," Buddhist nun Meshi Sarah Hudson said.

What's next:

Following public comment, the Westlake Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve the proposal, advancing the project despite continued opposition from nearby residents.