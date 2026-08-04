Waymo autonomous rides now open to public in Dallas as waitlist ends

article

The Brief Waymo's fully autonomous ride-hailing service is now open to all residents and visitors in Dallas via its app, officially ending the waitlist phase. Driverless rides are currently limited to local city streets within the Dallas service area, with airport trips and highway routes unavailable to passengers. Waymo is actively testing operations at Dallas Love Field and local freeways, but an exact launch date for public airport and highway rides has not been set.



Starting today, Waymo has opened its fully autonomous ride-hailing service to all riders in Dallas, eliminating the waitlist that had been in place since the North Texas launch earlier this year.

Waymo removes Dallas waitlist

What we know:

Anyone can download the Waymo app and request a driverless ride within the company's Dallas service area as Waymo says nearly 150,000 people rode in its autonomous vehicles during the invitation-only phase.

Dallas airport and freeway rides

The expansion also opens the service to visitors traveling to Dallas, though airport trips are not yet available. Waymo said it is continuing to test fully autonomous operations at Dallas Love Field and expects to begin serving airport travelers in the future. The company also plans to begin testing on Dallas-area freeways, which it described as the final step before allowing public rides on those routes.

Where you can take a Waymo

What they're saying:

Chris Justl, CEO of Epilepsy Foundation Texas, said autonomous vehicles provide greater independence for people whose medical conditions limit their ability to drive.

"Waymo autonomous vehicles are not just the future, they're a transformational step forward for the epilepsy community and anyone living with medical conditions that limit their ability to drive, creating a new pathway to safe, independent travel," Justl said in a statement.

What's next:

Dallas was one of four cities where Waymo launched service in February, alongside Houston, San Antonio and Orlando.

The initial rollout gave access to riders through a waitlist while the company expanded operations.