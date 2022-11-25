Waxahachie restaurant gives out free meals to community members in need

A restaurant and some faith-based groups provided a Thanksgiving gathering for people with nowhere else to go for the holiday.

Tacos 4 Life in Waxahachie opened its doors Thursday — but not to make money.

Store owner Jim Stanford said he wanted to give back to the community by providing free Thanksgiving dinners.

Volunteers from First Red Oak Church and others served meals. About 70 people came out.

One man says he and his wife have struggled to make ends meet lately.

"She goes to a lot of the food banks. It's what’s kind of been getting us through this month. If it wasn’t for all that, we would not have found out about it," said Joshua Killiom. "It’s good to see, I know this company hasn’t been here very long and to come in and do something for the community and to open their doors. That’s incredible."

Killiom says he owned a trucking company that could not survive inflation and high fuel costs. He and his wife, along with their two children, enjoyed the free meals.