Waxahachie police searching for missing 13-year-old

Police in Waxahachie are searching for a missing teenager.

Akitchita ‘Kichi’ Hargers, 13, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Waxahachie.

He is described as 6’ tall and was last seen wearing what he has on in the photo released by police. They say he was also wearing a tan and black backpack.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Waxahachie Police Department (469) 309-4468.