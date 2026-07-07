WATCH: Forney officer, Kaufman County deputy narrow escape after driver hits parked patrol car

The Brief A Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputy and a Forney police officer narrowly avoided injury early Sunday morning when a passing vehicle struck a parked patrol car during a roadside investigation. Officials are using the incident to urge motorists to comply with the state's "Move Over or Slow Down" law, which requires drivers to vacate the lane closest to stopped emergency vehicles or reduce their speed. Violators face fines up to $1,250 for a first offense, while drivers who cause a collision resulting in serious injury face criminal jail time and a maximum fine of $4,000.



A Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputy and a Forney police officer narrowly escaped injury early Sunday morning after a passing vehicle struck a parked patrol car on the freeway, prompting authorities to issue a stark safety reminder to motorists.

Narrow escape for officers

What we know:

The first responders were conducting a roadside investigation on the shoulder of the highway when a passing vehicle collided with the police cruiser, missing the officers by only a few feet. No injuries were immediately reported.

Law enforcement officials said the incident highlights the severe dangers emergency personnel face daily during traffic stops, crash scenes, and roadside operations.

What they're saying:

"Roadside workers, law enforcement, and other first responders risk their lives every day, and drivers can help keep them safe by always moving over or slowing down," authorities said in a statement. "These individuals are often only inches away from fast-moving traffic, making them vulnerable to serious injury or death."

Move Over or Slow Down

Dig deeper:

Texas law strictly requires drivers to alter their behavior when approaching law enforcement, emergency responders, tow trucks, utility vehicles, municipal waste trucks, and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles that have their overhead flashing lights activated.

Under the state's "Move Over or Slow Down" law, motorists must vacate the lane closest to the stopped emergency vehicle if the roadway has multiple lanes. If changing lanes is unsafe or impossible, drivers must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. For roads with speed limits of 25 mph or less, drivers must reduce their speed to 5 mph.

The safety mandate was recently expanded to offer wider protections. Since Sept. 1, 2025, the law also applies to stationary vehicles driven by animal control officers and parking enforcement employees.

Officials warn that the risks to first responders are heavily amplified by speeding and distracted driving.

The legal consequences for failing to yield are steep. A first offense can result in a fine of up to $1,250. Furthermore, drivers who violate the law and cause a collision resulting in serious injuries can face criminal jail time and a maximum fine of $4,000.