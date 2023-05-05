Voter's Guide: Races to watch from the May 6 elections in North Texas

Saturday, May 6 is Election Day!

Voters will decide mayors, city council, school board and school bond issues.

Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Where to Vote

You can find the polling locations for your county by clicking on the link below and putting in your information.

Find your polling location

What photo ID do I need to vote?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

• Texas Driver's License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

• United States Passport (book or card)

For voters aged 18 to 69 years, photo ID can be expired for up to four years. For voters aged 70 and older, photo ID can be expired for any length of time if otherwise valid.

If you don’t have one of these acceptable forms of photo ID and can’t reasonably obtain one, you may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or original of one of the following approved IDs:

• Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

• Copy of or original current utility bill;

• Copy of or original bank statement;

• Copy of or original government check;

• Copy of or original paycheck; or

• Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of these supporting forms of ID, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Click here for more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one.

Races to Watch

There are hundreds of local races on ballots across the area. These are a few that we have our eye on.

Dallas

There are two highly contested city council seats in Dallas with District 10 councilman Adam McGough and District 3 councilman Casey Thomas not seeking re-election.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is also running for reelection, but his name will be the only one to be on the ballot.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth voters will vote on the mayor's race, several city council seats, including two new districts and school board members.

Mayor Mattie Parker is running for reelection against a crop of other candidates. Adrian Devine Smith, Alyson Kennedy, Jennifer Castillo and Kenneth Bowens Jr. will also be on the ballot.

Arlington

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross is running for reelection and having some stiff competition. Realtor Amy Cearnal is challenging Ross for the mayor job.

The city also is asking voters to weigh-in on five propositions as a part of a five-year $278 million bond package.

The package includes street improvements, a new aquatic facility and park upgrades, a new police substation, building repairs and city library upgrades.

McKinney

Voters in McKinney will be asked to vote on a $200 million bond package that would build a commercial terminal at the McKinney National Airport. Turnout for the race has been high in early voting.

Northwest ISD

Voters in fast-growing Northwest ISD are being asked to vote on a nearly $2 billion bond proposal. The proposal includes the construction of new schools, building upgrades and stadium upgrades. Northwest ISD voters approved a more than $700 million bond issue in 2021.

Northwest ISD also has a controversial school board election with three seats up for grabs.

Denton ISD

Denton ISD voters are being asked to approve a $1.4 billion bond package to build three new elementary schools and one new high school, plus improve technology and upgrade Collins Stadium.

Garland ISD

Voters are also being asked to decide on a billion dollar bond issue in Garland ISD. $1.25 billion in Garland ISD would be used for schools, tech and a multi-program activity center for each high school.