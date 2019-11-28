Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to veterans, first responders and the homeless

Many use Thanksgiving Day off to help those who are less fortunate.

Countless North Texans volunteered their time to make sure people had a hot meal to eat and someone to talk to.

More than 100 volunteers spent their Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army center in Dallas, doing their part to make sure no one is forgotten on this holiday.

12-year-old Noah James is a first-time volunteer.

“I know a lot of kids are playing their X-Box, Twitter and Snapchat,” he said. “I think it's important and get out and help other people who need it instead of helping yourself.”

Noah’s parents and sister also helped out.

“We take things for granted every day,” said Hitha Alex. “And things like this make you feel thankful for what we have and give it back some way or form.”

Ronndranae Draper and her 4-year-old daughter are first time recipients.

“It's a beautiful thing,” she said. “Some people don't have families for Thanksgiving or are homeless. So this is a good place to come together.”

At the Statler Hotel in Downtown Dallas, it's the people who help others that are getting catered to.

81-year-old Grady King, an army veteran, was among hundreds of military and first responders treated to a free Thanksgiving meal.

“That's why I love coming to places like this and get to hear other people's experiences,” King said.

The Salvation Army location in Fort Worth served another 500 people.

This is the second year the Statler Hotel has hosted what they call "Thanksgiving for your service." The hotel plans to make it a yearly tradition.