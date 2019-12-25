VNA Meals on Wheels delivers thousands of meals to North Texans for Christmas

Cooks and volunteers helped Meals on Wheels deliver nearly 4,500 festive meals and gift bags for North Texas homebound seniors for Christmas.

VNA Texas had more than 1,000 volunteers help out on Christmas to make this possible.

The meals were made at Haggerty Kitchen, before Community Partners of Dallas helped coordinate the pickup and deliveries.

This is the 31st years for VNA Meals on Meals delivering on Christmas.

The Christmas meals came with turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, rolls, cranberry sauce, and ambrosia pudding.

Along with their meal, the homebound seniors also got a gift bag with toiletry items and warm socks.

One by one, volunteer drivers lined up outside the kitchen, and two coolers were placed in their vehicle. One was filled with hot food, and the other with cold

Each driver makes between six and 10 deliveries, and they all know their efforts are very much appreciated by those on the receiving end.

During the year, VNA Meals on Wheels has 5,000 volunteers deliver more than 1 million meals to seniors in Dallas County.