Uvalde Memorial Park shooting: 2 juveniles injured just miles away from Robb Elementary School

The Uvalde Police Department is investigating an evening shooting that occurred less than two miles away from the site of the deadly May mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Uvalde Memorial Park.

In a press release from Uvalde police, two juveniles are being treated at San Antonio hospitals due to injuries sustained. Their conditions are unknown.

Texas DPS said on Twitter that they were working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff's Office following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park.

Uvalde police said anyone who was in the area with information, videos, or pictures from the shooting is asked to contact the Uvalde Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (830) 278-9147.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted a statement on Thursday evening following the shooting:

"I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals."

This recent shooting is not connected to the shooting that occurred back in May that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.