UT Austin to drop ACT, SAT requirement for fall 2021 applicants

The University of Texas at Austin is temporarily suspending its requirement for SAT or ACT test scores for fall 2021 undergraduate admission applicants.

UT Austin says that the change will ensure that testing limitations due to COVID-19 do not affect a student's ability to apply as spring test dates for the ACT and SAT have been canceled. It is also expected that future in-person testing opportunities will be limited.

RELATED: UT Austin releases planning update for fall 2020

The suspension means that for fall 2021 admission, a SAT or ACT test score will not be required to apply to and be fully considered for admission to UT Austin.

“This is a student-centered decision. During this time of uncertainty for students and high schools, we are focused on working with students to support their next steps toward college,” said Miguel Wasielewski, executive director of admissions. “Suspending this requirement ensures that students have the information they need to complete their application for admission.”

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Students may continue to submit ACT and SAT scores for consideration, but they will not be required to do so. UT Austin says that submitting or excluding the score will not advantage or disadvantage an applicant during the review process.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

The test requirement will be reinstated for fall 2022 freshman admission, but UT Austin says that if there is continued disruption to standardized testing accessibility, the university will evaluate further modifications.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.