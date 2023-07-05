UPS workers prepare to strike as deadline for new labor deal approaches

UPS workers in North Texas are preparing to go on strike.

Their union, which represents 340,000 delivery drivers and warehouse workers, will hold a picket practice on Wednesday.

The union is trying to put pressure on UPS to meet its demands.

Union and company representatives met for negotiations that reportedly went all night long and into the early morning hours.

On Wednesday morning, union leaders tweeted a picture with their fists in the air. They claim UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an "unacceptable" offer.

UPS denied that and said it was the workers that stopped negotiating.

Their current contract expires at the end of the month, but the union said Wednesday is the final day for it to receive a new deal in time to review and vote on it before the current one ends.

The workers are demanding an increase in the number of full-time jobs, better pay, better scheduling, and health benefits.

In negotiations last month, UPS agreed to add air conditioning in its delivery trucks next year. That was a major win that the union had been pushing for for safety.

A strike could lead to package shipping delays and possibly supply chain disruptions across the country.

UPS has said it continues to be willing to negotiate on a new four-year contract.

UPS workers last went on strike in 1997.

It was a 15-day walkout that ended in a win for the union.