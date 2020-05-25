United States Air Force Band honors fallen service members with powerful tribute

The United States Air Force Band paid tribute to fallen service members with a powerful video.

On Memorial Day weekend, the band posted a video of Technical Sgt. Jason Covey playing Taps on the bugle while standing alone in the middle of Culpeper National Cemetery in Virginia.

"A long-held musical tradition at military funerals, the music of Taps originated from a Civil War bugle call entitled, 'Extinguish Lights,'" the Air Force Band's caption read. "A plaintive call, the sounding of Taps signals the end of the fallen serviceman’s duty and is the final tribute from a grateful nation."

The band honored those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country with the solemn video.

"To those who have given the last full measure of devotion, we honor your service, pay tribute to your lives, and thank you for your selfless sacrifice," they said.