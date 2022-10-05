University of Arizona professor shot, killed on campus by former student, police say

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed by a former student on the school's Tucson campus on Oct. 5, officials confirmed.

Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building, home to the University's Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences, for several reports of a shooting at around 2:00 p.m.

The victim was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died.

In a separate tweet, police initially described the suspect as having "dark complexion, 5ft8in tall, around 35yrs, short brown hair, wearing Blue Baseball cap, and dark backpack."

The suspect was eventually arrested during a traffic stop near Gila Bend later that evening.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy," said university president Robert C. Robbins in a statement. "I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students."

All remaining in-person classes, campus activities, events and performances on UArizona's Tucson campus were canceled on Oct. 5.

Victim remembered by students, colleagues and friends

Since the shooting happened, investigators have identified the victim identified as Thomas Meixner, was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later died.

Meixner was a professor and the head of the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department.

On Oct. 6, students, colleagues, and friends remembered Meixner, at a sign located in front of the Harshbarger Building.

"It was important to show our respect as a student body, especially on a weekend like Family Weekend," said Brianna Antillon. "Come together and pay respects to [Meixner], who's a father as well."

"Really, just to send thoughts and good messages to the family and those affected, and to pay my respects," said Cameron Boles.

Meixner was renowned in his scientific community. Colleagues have posted loving words online, but they remain too distraught to talk in person.

"Seeing the emotional distress they’re in, that’s what really made it hit home for me," said Jessi Moeschi.

"He was loved for sure," said Antillon.

Meixner's family has also issued a statement on the shooting. The statement reads:

"There are no words. We can try to put it into writing, but there will never be words to describe this crushing loss. Thomas Meixner was an incredible son, brother, husband, father, uncle, colleague and friend. He loved his family, friends, coworkers, the University of Arizona and the greater Tucson community.

He always focused on helping others in all he did. The loss of Tom has left a giant emptiness in our hearts. He was a great man, a deeply faith-filled and devoted husband and father. He was passionate about Hydrology, and one of the last acts he performed on this earth was to teach a class.

He described his work as "making the world better through biogeochemistry," but to us, he was trying to save the world’s most precious resource. He recently retweeted the following quote, ‘Hope is not optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for.’

Tom certainly lived this. He will be forever loved and missed by so many who knew him."

Suspect identified

The suspect, meanwhile, was identified as 46-year-old Murad Dervish. Dervish was described as a former student who was not allowed to be in the Harshbarger Building.

"Multiple emails [were] sent out last semester about [him]," said Moeschi. "Sent a picture of him, and a little description of what he did and just that he’s not welcome here."

It is still unclear what Dervish's possible motives were. He is accused of first degree murder and aggravated assault, and has made an appearance in court.

