Two homes damaged in early-morning Dallas fire, residents and pets escape

The Brief Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) extinguished a fire that damaged two homes in a residential area early Sunday morning on Kingsley Drive. The fire started in one home and quickly spread to a neighboring structure before being controlled in about an hour. Residents and their pets escaped safely from the initial home; the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



Dallas fire damages two homes

What we know:

DFR crews responded to a structure fire call at 1:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kingsley Drive. Firefighters arrived to find one house engulfed in heavy smoke and fire, with flames already spreading to a second structure.

Firefighters launched a quick offensive attack on both houses and were able to bring the fires under control about one hour after arrival. The residents of the initial home, along with their pets, were able to exit safely before firefighters arrived.

Both houses sustained heavy smoke and water damage. DFR arson investigators are currently on the scene to determine the cause of the fire, while firefighters work on eliminating hot spots in both homes.