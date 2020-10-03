Trump in new video: 'I wasn't feeling so well, I am feeling much better now'

In a new video released on Twitter on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he is doing better.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well, I am feeling much better now," Trump said in the video, which he indicated was filmed at Walter Reed Medical Center.

"I'll be back, I think I'll be back soon, I look forward to finishing up the campaign," Trump said.

"We're going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you call it," Trump said.

Trump said he is taking therapuetics to treat coronavirus. He called some of the treatments "miracles coming down from God."

He also said that First Lady Melania Trump, who also has coronavirus, is doing well, and noted that she is younger than he is. Younger patients tend to have better outcomes than older ones.

