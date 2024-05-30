Texas leaders, politicians comment on Trump conviction

Texas leaders, along with the rest of the world, shared their reaction to former president Donald Trump's conviction in his New York hush money trial.

Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes on Thursday as a jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex.

Jurors convicted Trump on all 34 counts after deliberating for 9.5 hours.

Governor Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the trial a "sham" and that the "Kangaroo Court will never stand on appeal."

Governor Abbott ended his statement calling for voters to defeat Trump's opponent Joe Biden at the polls in November.

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a close ally and personal friend of the former president, also called the trial a sham.

"As Attorney General of Texas, I will unleash every tool at my disposal to fight this blatant corruption and political persecution spewing from New York and the Biden administration," said Paxton in a statement on social media.

In a recent interview with FOX 4, Trump said he would consider Paxton for the United States attorney general role if he were re-elected.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called the ruling an "absolute travesty of our judicial system."

"If the justice system can do this to a former president, it can do it to anyone in America. That should frighten every American. New York & Biden have turned our country into a third-world-styled justice system that goes after political opponents like you see in Russia or North Korea," said Patrick.

READ MORE: Is Trump going to jail? Guilty verdict reached in hush money trial

He ended his statement calling it a "sad day for America."

Sen. Ted Cruz

Texas Senator Ted Cruz called the conviction a "dark day for America."

Cruz calmed the only reason that Trump was prosecuted is because Democrats are afraid he will win re-election.

"Any judge with a modicum of integrity would recognize that this entire trial has been utterly fraudulent," Cruz added.

Sen. John Cornyn

Longtime Texas Senator John Cornyn called the verdict a "disgrace" in a statement.

"The real verdict will be Election Day," Cornyn said.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Dallas Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett called the verdict a "win for the rule of law."

Crockett called the ruling a brave undertaking.

"No matter what happens in November, he cannot ‘undo’ this verdict," Crockett posted on social media. "When did we stop requiring some darned decency of the most powerful person on Earth!?"

Rep. Beth Van Duyne

Irving Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne called Trump's conviction evidence of "the weaponization of the judicial system."

"We will defend President Trump, no matter what disgraceful attacks are thrown his way," she said.

State Rep. Julie Johnson

State Rep. Julie Johnson, who is running for Congressman Colin Allred's seat in Congress, simply stated "guilty on all 34 counts."

State Rep. Jared Patterson

Frisco Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson called today "among the darkest in the history of the American judicial system."

"This injustice cannot stand. This injustice will not stand," said Patterson.

State Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos

Democratic State Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, who represents parts of North Texas, brought Governor Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick into the mix with a post on social media.

"Far-right Texas GOP extremists shamelessly fall in line behind a convicted felon," said Ramos.

Ramos' post also included a graphic with Trump, Abbott and Patrick that said "lie with the dogs, get up with fleas."

Judge Tim O'Hare

Tarrant County judge Tim O'Hare also weighed in on the trial.

O'Hare called the trial a "circus."

"There will be more of this to come in the days ahead if Republicans and all freedom-loving Americans don’t come out in droves in November. Our Republic is at stake," O'Hare said.