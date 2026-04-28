Trinity River illegal dumping suspect stole property through forged deed signature

The Brief The suspect accused of running an illegal dumping operation on the bank of the Trinity River in Dallas obtained the nearby land through forging a signature on the property deed. The previous owners spent years trying to regain the property through legal means after the property was improperly signed away to a trust shortly before their grandfather's death. Kyle Boyd was arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of illegal dumping at a site where multiple truck drivers paid him to dump their waste on the land.



More information about the illegal dump site on the Trinity River in Dallas has come to light after police arrested a suspect accused of running the operation.

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Forged signature leads to property theft

What's New:

The granddaughter of the previous owner of the property where the illegal dump site is located says Kyle Boyd obtained the land by forging her grandfather's signature.

Shannon Bleau's grandfather owned 11 acres along the Trinity River 11 miles away from downtown, but the deed to the property was signed over to a trust weeks before her grandfather's death.

The Bleaus later found out the signature was forged, and hired an attorney to sort the matter out. During that time, Boyd allegedly ran an illegal dumping operation at the site, getting paid by truck drivers to dump their waste on the property.

The family was able to void Boyd's deed on April 9, the day after FOX 4 initially reported on the dump site on the property.

Illegal dump site on Trinity River

Kyle Boyd, 59

The backstory:

Boyd was arrested by Dallas Police on April 21 and charged with three counts of illegal dumping. Joshua Fanslaw, a truck driver allegedly involved in the scheme, was also arrested and charged with illegal dumping.

Officials allege businesses had been paying Boyd to dump waste on the property, creating an illegal landfill spilling into the Trinity River in southeast Dallas.

FOX 4 initially reported on the illegal dumping site on April 8, which is located in the 1100 to 1500 block of Riverwood Road. The garbage dump, which includes boards, metals, plastics and more, can be seen spilling into the Trinity River unabated, raising environmental concerns.

Dallas has been aware of the issue for years. The city marshal's office placed cameras in the area that were stolen or vandalized in incidents dating back to 2020.

The City of Dallas assigned a private investigator to the case in December 2025, and found truck drivers on three separate occasions illegally dumping waste at the site.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) told Brown they first received a complaint about illegal dumping in the area on March 16. The TCEQ initially attempted to contact Boyd about the dumping, but was unable to reach him.

"It really is sickening"

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What they're saying:

"How is this going to get cleaned up?"

FOX 4's Lori Brown spoke to Gerald Bleau, the husband of the rightful heir to the property, about their struggle to get the land back, only to find the dump site.

"I didn't know what to think. Who does that?" Bleau said. "What kind of person does that? It, I don't know, just makes you want to cry."

Gerald Bleau (left) and James Zoys (right)

James Zoys, the attorney who helped the Bleaus get the property back, said the forgery looked believable, which made it hard to catch at first.

"The deed was in the name of the trust, you know, who is that, who's behind that trust. Figuring out it's Mr. Boyd, and locating him where he lives. Getting him served was a chore," Zoys said.

Once the family was able to get the property back, they found news vehicles and helicopters around the property, along with the dump site.

"What was even more incredible was finding this here. I mean, as we walked back through the property, and then it quickly became what are the ramifications of this," Bleau said. "It's sickening, it really is sickening."

What's next:

Frontier Waste Solutions has offered the Bleaus to provide supply bins and haul the trash away, but the Bleaus are still looking for the equipment and personnel to get the trash into the bins.