UPS truck driver killed in Hunt County train crash

A UPS truck driver was killed in an accident involving a train in Hunt County on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened sometime before noon at a crossing near County Roads 1152 and 1118 in the community of Floyd.

Images from SKY 4 showed the wrecked remains of a UPS truck near a railroad crossing where there appeared to be no crossing arms.

UPS officials confirmed the driver was killed.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our team members. Our thoughts are with our driver’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. We are cooperating fully with the authorities to understand what happened and defer additional questions to them," the company said in a statement.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No details about the driver were released.