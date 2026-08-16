Train derailment in Collinsville due to vehicle crash; injuries reported

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The Brief A train derailment blocked U.S. Highway 377 north of Collinsville early Sunday morning, causing an oncoming vehicle to collide with the wreckage. Officials have completely closed U.S. 377 between Collinsville and Whitesboro for several hours and urged drivers to seek alternate routes. Injuries have been reported, though the extent of the injuries and the cause of the initial derailment remain under investigation.



A train derailment blocked a North Texas highway early Sunday morning, leading to a second crash when an oncoming vehicle struck the wreckage, according to emergency officials.

Train derailment in Collinsville

What we know:

The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. near U.S. Highway 377 and County Line Church Road, just north of Collinsville.

According to the Collinsville Fire Department, the initial train derailment left train cars obstructing both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 377. A vehicle traveling southbound on the highway then collided with the derailed train.

Authorities previously reported injuries resulting from the crash, though additional details on the number of people injured or their conditions were not immediately available.

Law enforcement has completely closed U.S. 377 in both directions from the northern city limits of Collinsville to the junction with Business 377 south of Whitesboro. Officials warned that the highway will remain shut down to through traffic for several hours while multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies work to clear the scene.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The cause of the initial derailment remains under investigation.