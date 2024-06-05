Trackdown: Help find woman who sent Oak Cliff Burger King employee to hospital

article

In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are trying to find the woman behind a violent attack on a restaurant worker in Oak Cliff.

The attack was so brutal the employee had to be hospitalized.

The incident happened on April 11 at the Burger King at the intersection of Lancaster and East Ledbetter.

Video shows the woman hopping over a barrier and stealing food before assaulting the employee.

MORE TRACKDOWN

"She didn't take money, so she was trying to steal some food and then that's when they intervened and said, hey, you can't steal this food, and then she ends up taking some property off the ground and leaving," said Dallas Police Detective Darren Burch.

Investigators say the woman frequents the restaurant often and are seeking the public's help identifying her.

"I need somebody to say, hey, we recognize this person and either point her out to me or get me in touch with her or her contact me herself and say, hey, here's what happened and let's figure this out," said Det. Burch.

You can contact Detective Burch at 214-671-3704 or email him at darren.burch@dallaspolice.gov.







